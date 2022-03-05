BBC Studios expands reach of premium British drama through new partnership with MX Player

The stellar cast for the series also includes Sam Adewunmi as Carcer Dun, and Matt Berry as Wayne, a magical speaking sword. This title has been distributed to over 10 countries globally. A BBC Studios Production, originally commissioned for BBC America.

* Critical - 24 meets ER in this nail-biting medical drama, created by BAFTA-nominated writer, Jed Mercurio, and starring Lennie James (Storm Damage, The Walking Dead).

Set in a gleaming new Major Trauma Centre that only deals with the most serious cases, every episode of Critical is an emotional and medical rollercoaster ride, as an emergency medical team battles through the vital first hour of care to save lives that hang in balance. A Hat Trick production.

Stanley Fernandes, BBC Studios’ VP for Distribution, South Asia, commented on the deal: “BBC Studios has a track record of attracting viewers with a discerning eye for premium content through its powerful storytelling that has the ability to resonate with a global audience. We are glad to embark on this partnership with MX Player and together, I am confident we will bring our bold British content to more audiences within India and beyond.”

Mansi Shrivastav, SVP and Head - Content Acquisitions & Alliances, MX Player said, “Our vision has always been to entertain India, the way India wants. Adding International shows to our library, dubbed in local Indian languages is our attempt at democratising content for our large and diverse audience base. We’re delighted to partner with BBC Studios that will see their compelling British narratives being added to our rich catalogue of shows and we look forward to expanding this slate further in the near future.”