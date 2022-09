Japan’s McDonald’s fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60 per cent of offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday.

From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald’s Holding Company Japan Ltc 2702.T said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.