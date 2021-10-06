‘Brick wall’: Deadlocked efforts to regulate Facebook

US senators on Tuesday again promised to curb Facebook’s power, driven this time by damning whistleblower revelations underpinned by the company’s own research.

Efforts to better regulate the tech behemoth’s platforms, which see billions of users, have so far been slow and ineffective.

Here is where efforts stand to regulate Facebook:

Little progress in Congress

Reducing Facebook’s economic power and overseeing its moderation policy are the two main issues for US elected officials keen on technology regulation.

US lawmakers in June advanced blockbuster legislation that opens the way for potential dismantling of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

The proposed legislation would prohibit the largest groups from acquiring competitors.