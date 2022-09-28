Twitter lawyer tells court Musk has not backed up claims of fake accounts

Elon Musk’s review of Twitter Inc TWTR.N accounts by his advisers did not back up the billionaire’s allegation that the number of fake users was “wildly higher” than 5 per cent as he claimed when he said he was ending the Twitter takeover deal in July, a Twitter lawyer told a judge on Tuesday.

Documents obtained from two data scientists employed by Musk showed they estimated in early July that the number of fake accounts on the platform at 5.3 per cent and 11 per cent, the Twitter lawyer told a Delaware judge.

“None of these analyses so far as we can tell remotely supported what Mr. Musk told Twitter and told the world in the termination letter,” said the lawyer, Bradley Wilson.