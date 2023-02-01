Amazon illegally threatened NYC workers ahead of union votes, judge finds

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O illegally threatened to withhold raises and benefits from workers at two New York City warehouses if they voted to unionize, a judge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has ruled.

In a decision issued on Monday, Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green said Amazon supervisors told workers that they would miss out on regularly scheduled raises and improved benefits if the company was forced into lengthy union negotiations.

U.S. labor law prohibits employers from making threats or promises in order to discourage unionizing.

Workers at Amazon’s JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island voted to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) last April, a first for the company in the United States. In May, employees at a smaller nearby storage facility rejected a union campaign.