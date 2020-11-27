Disney plans to lay off 32,000 as pandemic hits theme parks biz

Disney has increased the number of people it is planning to lay off in the first half of fiscal 2021 from 28,000 to 32,000, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company is taking the step due to the impact of the pandemic mainly on its theme parks business.

In September, the company said it planned to reduced its staff by 28,000, two-thirds of whom are part-time staffers.

The new figure revealed in a 10-K filing on Wednesday includes the layoffs that were previously announced, Variety reported.