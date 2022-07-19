Volvo sees higher sales despite supply disruptions

Swedish truck maker Volvo on Tuesday reported higher sales and profits in the second quarter despite the company still feeling the effects of global supply chain disruptions.

The world’s number two truck maker reported a better than expected revenue of 118.9 billion Swedish kronor ($11.4 billion) and a net profit of 10.5 billion.

Analysts had predicted an average of 107 billion in revenue and 8.9 billion in net profit, according to a survey by Factset.