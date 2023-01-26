Tesla posts record $3.7b profit in Q4

Tesla reported another round of record quarterly profits Wednesday while confirming its long-term growth outlook in spite of concerns about rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle (EV) company reported fourth-quarter profits of $3.7 billion, up 59 per cent from the year-ago period as revenues jumped 37 per cent to $24.3 billion.

The results were fuelled by a 31 per cent rise in vehicle deliveries compared with the year-ago period.

The EV giant, which startled investors earlier this month by announcing vehicle price cuts in the United States and Europe, acknowledged challenges such as rising interest rates and an "uncertain macroeconomic environment."