Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid for Twitter

Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder, said his "offer is my best and final offer" and he would reconsider his position as a shareholder if it was rejected. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," he said.

Wedbush analysts said the Twitter board would likely be forced to accept the bid or seek another buyer.

"It's get out the popcorn time as we expect many twists and turns in the weeks ahead as Twitter and Musk walk down this marriage path," the analysis said, with a host of questions likely to swirl around issues of financing, regulatory aspects and balancing Musk's time between his many companies.