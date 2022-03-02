ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing latest US giants to cut ties with Moscow

Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing announced Tuesday in rapid succession steps to withdraw or freeze business in Russia as more US corporate giants take action after the Ukraine invasion.

The moves—in diverse industries and following earlier announcements by Disney, Ford, Mastercard and others—highlight the rising economic toll on Russia after its assault on Ukraine unleashed massive sanctions across Western governments.

ExxonMobil will begin a phased withdrawal from the giant Sakhalin offshore oilfield that it has operated since 1995, saying “we deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people.”