Ford speeds to electric with $11.4b investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States’ shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

The company said it will build four new plants to produce electric vehicles and batteries that will create 11,000 new jobs by 2025.

Together with its South Korean partner SK Innovation, Ford will build the factories in Kentucky and Tennessee, the automaker said in a statement.