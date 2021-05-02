Former Netflix executive convicted for taking bribes

Following a two-and-a-half-week trial, Netflix’s former Vice President of IT Operations Michael Kail has been convicted of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, by a federal jury in the US.

Kail was indicted on 1 May, 2018, of nineteen counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud and seven counts of money laundering.

The indictment also sought forfeiture of Kail’s Los Gatos residential property.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty on 28 of the 29 counts.

“Bribery undermines fair competition and innovation in any business arena, and particularly Silicon Valley’s highly competitive environment of cutting-edge innovation,” Stephanie M. Hinds, Acting US Attorney, said in a statement.

“As Netflix’s Vice President of IT Operations, Michael Kail wielded immense power to approve valuable Netflix contracts with small tech vendors/and he rigged that process to unlock a stream of cash and stock kickbacks to himself,” Hinds added.