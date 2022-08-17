Walmart results top estimates as inflation alters consumer behaviour

Walmart scored a big jump in revenues partly driven by inflation but the retail giant faces increasing evidence of shifting consumer behaviour due to rising prices, according to quarterly results released Tuesday.

The big-box retailer, which stunned Wall Street three weeks ago by cutting its profit forecast, ended up reporting better-than-expected results for the latest three months, following a late-July improvement in business.

The chain even tweaked its latest profit forecast in a positive way as ebbing gasoline prices and a rise in back-to-school shopping boosted activity.

The news sent shares higher, however, executives continued to signal they expect the headwinds facing customers to persist.