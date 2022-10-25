HSBC says pre-tax profit fell to USD 3.1 billion in Q3

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, HSBC said it was looking to sell its French retail arm "as part of our actions to simplify our operations in continental Europe".

"Upon classification to be held for sale, we recognised an impairment of USD 2.4 billion," the bank added, saying it hoped the sale would go through in the second half of 2023.

The statement added the bank was also "exploring the potential sale" of its Canadian division.