Huawei may drop to 7th place in global smartphone market in 2021

With Honor formally separating from Huawei and operating as an independent smartphone maker at the start of 2021, Huawei will have more difficulty in regaining market share for smartphones this year, moving out of the top-five club, a new report said on Tuesday.

Huawei is currently projected to tumble from third place in 2020 to seventh place in 2021.

The top six for 2021, in order, will be Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Transsion—accounting for almost 80 per cent of the global smartphone market.

The annual global smartphone production for 2021 is forecast to increase by 9 per cent (on-year) to 1.36 billion units, according to market research firm TrendForce.