iPhone maker Pegatron halts Shanghai production over Covid

Key iPhone maker Pegatron has halted operations at two subsidiaries in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, as global supply chains feel the pinch of Beijing’s strict zero-Covid measures.

The business hub of Shanghai has become the heart of China’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the virus surfaced more than two years ago.

The city of 25 million has remained almost entirely locked down since the start of the month.

“We have temporarily suspended work,” said Pegatron in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.