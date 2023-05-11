No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations 'false, baseless': Mauritius

Mauritian financial services minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun has told the nation's parliament that Hindenburg Research's allegations of the presence of 'shell' companies in the island nation are 'false and baseless' and that Mauritius was in compliance with OECD-mandated tax rules, according to a press release.

The release said US short seller Hindenburg on 24 January alleged that billionaire Gautam Adani used shell companies based in Mauritius to manipulate stock prices of his Indian-listed companies. A shell company is an inactive firm used as a vehicle for various financial manoeuvres.

When a member of parliament (MP) through a written notice question asked the minister about Hindenburg's allegation of use of Mauritius-based entities as conduits for money laundering and share price manipulation for the Adani Group, the minister said the nation's law does not allow shell companies.