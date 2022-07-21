Netflix drops 1 million subscribers in 2022

Although Netflix had anticipated a challenging second quarter with a sharp loss in paying members, Wednesday's financial report painted a far more positive image. The site lost 970,000 members between April and June as opposed to the anticipated 2 million. As a result, share prices rose by 7 per cent in after-hours trading.

According to GSM Arena, early 2023 is the anticipated launch date for the less expensive ad-supported tier, and the same timeframe also applies to cracking down on the 100 million homes that use shared passwords but do not pay for the service. Even while losing 1 million paying clients would appear to be a major setback for the business, its income nonetheless increased by 8.6 per cent.