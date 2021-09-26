Meng Wanzhou: Huawei’s ‘princess’ on the rebound

As the daughter of the founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou was known internally as the “princess” of the company and its possible future leader, but for nearly three years, she’s been stuck in Canada fighting extradition to the United States.

Now, after reaching a “deferred prosecution” deal with the US Department of Justice, the 49-year-old chief financial officer may be able to reclaim her throne.

The agreement—under which she would avoid felony fraud charges in exchange for agreeing to the “statement of facts” in the case—clears the way for Meng to leave Canada.