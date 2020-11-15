Microsoft announces record sales for Xbox Series X, Series S

Microsoft has announced the release of Xbox Series X and S as its biggest Xbox launch ever, though not provided any specific sales figures.

The Xbox Series X and Series S went on sale on 10 November internationally. Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems, according to Xbox head Phil Spencer.

In a tweet, Spencer thanked the community for the “the largest launch in Xbox history”, adding that within 24 hours “more new consoles were sold, in more countries, than ever before.”