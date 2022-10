Goldman revised its 2023 UK economic output forecast to a 1 per cent contraction from an earlier forecast for a 0.4 per cent output drop, with core inflation seen at 3.1 per cent at the end of 2023, down from 3.3 per cent previously, Bloomberg said.

On Friday, Truss said Britain will go ahead with corporation tax rise to 25 per cent next year, making an U-turn on a pledge to freeze it at 19 per cent.

