Nokia shrugs off chip problems to lift profit in Q3

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said Thursday that it was able to boost its profits sharply in the third quarter of the current year, despite the worldwide shortage of computer chips.

Nokia said in a statement its bottom-line net profit rose by 77 per cent to 342 million euros ($400 million) in the period from July to September.

“The uncertainty around the global semiconductor market limits our visibility into Q4 and 2022,” said chief executive, Pekka Lundmark.