Zuckerberg clears doubts over cage fight with Elon Musk 

Zuckerberg further said that was not holding his breath for Musk and will share the details of the fight when he is ready.

He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Musk took notice of Zuckerberg's post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.

"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won’t soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote."Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.