Renault posts record $9.7b loss for 2020

French automaker Renault said Friday it booked a record loss in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its performance and looked set to weigh on the outlook this year as well.

Renault said in a statement that it recorded a net loss of 8.05 billion euros ($9.7 billion) last year, compared with a bottom-line profit of 19 million euros in 2019.

Renault said that its Japanese partner Nissan, in which it holds a 43-per cent stake, accounted for 4.9 billion euros of the loss.