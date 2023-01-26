Musk says China rivals ‘work hardest, smartest’

Asked about Tesla’s competition, Musk responded that he respected car companies in China, calling it the most competitive market in the world. Musk did not identify any Chinese automakers by name.
“They work the hardest and they work the smartest,” he said. “And so we guess, there is probably some company out of China as the most likely to be second to Tesla.”
Tesla recently promoted China chief Tom Zhu to run U.S. factories and sales in North America and Europe, Reuters has reported.
“Our team is winning in China. And think we actually are able to attract the best talent in China. So hopefully that continues.”
Tesla has cut prices in response to growing competition and slowing demand in China, followed by cuts in the United States and other markets.
Musk has praised Chinese workers and competitors before.
In 2021, he called Chinese automakers the “most competitive in the world,” saying some of them are very good at software. He also said Chinese workers had been “burning the 3 a.m. oil” to keep Tesla’s factories running during Covid lockdowns last year.