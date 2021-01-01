Samsung heir faces 9 years in prison over bribery case

Lee Jae-young, vice chairman of global tech giant Samsung Electronics, is facing a nine-year prison term in the bribery case. That also involved involving former president Park Geun-hye, the media reported.

During a final hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors demanded a nine-year prison term for Lee, reports the Korea Herald.

The court has designated 18 January next year as the date for a final ruling.

“Samsung is a group with such overwhelming power that it is said that Korean companies are divided into Samsung and non-Samsung,” prosecutors were quoted as saying during the final hearing.

“For the sound development of our society, Samsung’s position is to show a firm attitude in corruption and set an example.”