Samsung heir Lee won’t appeal ruling in bribery case

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and the prosecution said Monday that they will not appeal last week’s appeals court ruling that sentenced him to two and a half year in prison in a retrial of a high-profile bribery case.

The Seoul High Court last Monday handed down the verdict to the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for bribing former president Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Lee was sent back to prison after the sentencing.

His lawyer Lee In-jae said his client respected the court ruling and decided not to take further legal action.

Prosecutors said on Monday afternoon that they won’t appeal either, saying their original goal of finding the truth has been achieved, closing the case nearly four years after they brought a bribery charge against Lee, reports Yonhap news agency.