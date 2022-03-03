Spotify closes its office in Russia in response to attack on Ukraine

Spotify SPOT.N said on Wednesday it has closed its office in Russia indefinitely in response to what the audio streaming platform described as Moscow’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

Since July 2021, Russian legislation signed by president Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans.

Ahead of the March deadline, only a few companies, including Spotify, had complied.