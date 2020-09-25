TikTok parent ByteDance applies for China tech export licence

Even as TikTok’s proposed deal with Walmart and Oracle remains in doubt, the parent company of the short video-sharing platform, ByteDance, has applied for a technology export licence to comply with China’s tech export rules which were recently updated.

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau has received an application for technology export from ByteDance, Xinhua reported.

Amid pressure from the US on ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US operations, China updated the list of technologies subject to an export ban which was largely seen as Beijing’s move to have a say on a possible TikTok deal in the US.