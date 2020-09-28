TikTok to keep ticking in US for now

A judge late Sunday stopped the US from banning downloads of TikTok, freeing the video snippet-sharing mobile app to keep winning new users here—for now.

District judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has called a national security threat, alleging that its Chinese parent firm is tied to Beijing.

An order from US president Donald Trump sought to ban new downloads of the app at the end of Sunday, but allowed until 12 November for a second phase aimed at stopping TikTok from operating in the US entirely.

The judge denied TikTok’s request to also suspend the 12 November ban, but noted that his decision was “for now.”