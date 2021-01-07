Tim Cook’s pay up 40pc in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected Apple’s retail operation globally, the company has exceeded its internal financial targets in the past fiscal year, and CEO Tim Cook’s cash bonus jumped 40 per cent to $10.7 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cook’s 2020 pay, excluding vested shares, was $14.8 million, including the cash bonus and a $3 million salary that didn’t change from the prior year.

In its annual proxy filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Apple said it paid out 179 per cent of the targeted bonuses for named officers.

Cook’s bonus “had taken a 36per cent hit in 2019 when his pay package fell as revenue and profit declined tied to weaker iPhone sales”.