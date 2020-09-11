Trump won’t extend deadline for TikTok biz sale in US

US president Donald Trump has categorically said he will not extend the 20 September deadline for China-based ByteDance, the parent company of Tiktok, to sell the US business of the popular short video-making app or face the complete ban.

TikTok business sales talk in the US has hit the roadblock after China’s update of the technology export rules. The update covers Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies used by ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok.

“We’ll see what happens. It’ll either be closed up or they’ll sell it,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, reports the CNN.

Trump maintained there will be “no extension of the TikTok deadline”.

ByteDance said that “the company will strictly abide” by the new export rules imposed by China.