Twitter acquires screen-sharing social media app Squad

Twitter has acquired social media app Squad that lets people hang out with friends via video chat and screen-sharing.

The Squad app will shut down on Saturday and the users have already been notified about this.

“Excited to share that the @squad team is joining @Twitter to help us bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation,” Twitter’s VP of product, Ilya Brown, said in a tweet on Friday.

Squad’s talented team “brings a deep understanding of how people participate in interactive audio and video conversations – an important pillar in the spectrum of conversations we’re looking to serve on Twitter”, Brown added.