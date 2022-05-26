Twitter fined USD 150 million over alleged user-privacy violations

Twitter has agreed to pay the fine.
In a blog post, Twitter chief privacy officer Damien Kieran wrote, “Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way.
In reaching this settlement, we have paid a USD 150M USD penalty, and we have aligned with the agency on operational updates and program enhancements to ensure that people’s personal data remains secure and their privacy protected.”
The fine comes at a time when Twitter is in the midst of a USD 44 billion takeover bid by billionaire Elon Musk.