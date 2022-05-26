Twitter fined USD 150 million over alleged user-privacy violations

Twitter has faced a big blow as Federal Trade Commission levied a USD 150 million fine on the microblogging site, alleging that the company illegally used peoples’ personal data over six years to help sell targeted advertisements.

As per Variety, Twitter violated a 2011 FTC order that “explicitly prohibited” the company from misrepresenting its privacy and security practices. In addition to the USD150 million fine, Twitter is banned from “profiting from its deceptively collected data,” the FTC said.

In August 2020, Twitter disclosed that it expected to face an FTC fine of USD 150 million to USD 250 million related to the allegations.