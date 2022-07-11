Twitter hires top legal firm to sue Elon Musk for ending US$ 44b deal

Twitter is contemplating legal action against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over his decision to terminate a USD 44 billion takeover deal.

As per The Hill, the microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk.

Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week. Meanwhile, Musk is being represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.