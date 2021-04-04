Uber to pay $1.1m to blind woman for refusing rides 14 times

Ride-hailing platform Uber will have to pay a blind woman $1.1 million who was left stranded for 14 different occasions by its drivers who refused to give her a ride along with her guide dog.

Lisa Irving and her dog have won in an arbitration case against Uber in the US, reports San Francisco Chronicle.

According to Irving, she missed work, birthday celebration, Christmas Eve church services and “was left out in the dark, in the rain, and other such humiliations because Uber drivers refused to carry her and her dog on 14 different occasions”.

Uber was also sued in 2014 for discriminating against blind people and their guide dogs and agreed to pay $2.6 million in settlement in 2016.