Unilever Bangladesh launches Sustainability Report 2021

Unilever Bangladesh has unveiled its Sustainability Report 2021, “Partnering Bangladesh.”

The report, recently launched at an event in the capital, shows the company’s work and impact on the health, environment and society, UNB reports.

In 2021, Unilever Bangladesh invested over Tk 430 million covering 10 different SDG agendas. It collaborated with the largest municipal-backed plastic waste collection project in Bangladesh and supported communities fighting Covid-19.