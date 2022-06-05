Unilever Bangladesh launches Sustainability Report 2021

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh, said: “In Bangladesh, we have used our brands to improve the lives of people. We have many success stories like improving the oral hygiene of the children of the country and teaching over 10 million school children proper hand washing since the 1990s.”
“We are now focusing on replicating these experiences for toilet hygiene, the habit of safe water consumption and mental wellbeing, as we identified these to be the areas where there are barriers or taboos.”
“But it is clear we need to do much more – within our business, and by using our size, scale and partnerships in our value chain and beyond,” Zaved said.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said: “Unilever has not only been conducting business in Bangladesh for more than five decades but also working with its partners for the social and environmental progress of Bangladesh as an ethical and responsible organisation.
“The company is working with about 1 million entrepreneurs across the country. As a result, Unilever Bangladesh is making a huge contribution in creating employment.”
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said: “Despite the challenges and vulnerability of Bangladesh on climate, I feel the partnership between the government, Unilever, as a catalyst and a private sector donator of capability and purpose and finance, and the capability of the third sector, corporate civil society organisations to reach out into the society, is very strong.”