US Congress grills Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs

A Congressional grilling of Twitter, Facebook and Google CEOs is quickly evolving into pre-election political circus around the social media content moderation dumpster fire and allegations that Big Tech companies show anti-conservative bias.

The US elections are barely a week away and Big Tech’s outsize influence is under intense scrutiny.

Twitter and Facebook are under fire for their efforts to police misinformation about the elections. Most recently, Twitter and Facebook slapped a misinformation label on content from US President Donald Trump.

The Senate Commerce Committee summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify. The CEOs agreed to appear remotely after being threatened with subpoenas.