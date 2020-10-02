US Senate panel votes to subpoena Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs

Washington senator Maria Cantwell who initially opposed the subpoena introduced by chairman Roger Wicker (Republican-Miss) said she supported the move after Republicans included language in the subpoena about privacy and “media domination.”

“What I don’t want to see is a chilling effect on individuals who are in a process of trying to crack down on hate speech or misinformation about Covid during a pandemic,” she was quoted as saying.

“I welcome the debate about [Section] 230,” Cantwell said.

Section 230 states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider”.

“Even if you happen to agree with them on a particular issue right now, ceding the power to the star chamber of Silicon Valley is profoundly dangerous,” said Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).