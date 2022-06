Running on the Android 11 operating system, it sports a 1.8 GHz Helio G25 octa-core processor with PowerVR Vogue GE8320 graphics.

Also, Primo R9 has 3GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB internal storage and 128GB microSD card support.

The device features an F/1.8 aperture AI triple rear camera setup with PDAF technology and LED flash. The main sensor of the rear camera is 13MP.

Primo R9 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with type-C charging.