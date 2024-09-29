Honda launches new Hornet 2.0
Bangladesh Honda Private Limited recently launched new Hornet 2.0 in the country.
Introduced in 1996, the Hornet quickly gained a reputation for being a versatile, agile, and high-performance streetfighter that balanced everyday practicality with sports bike thrills, says a press release.
Speaking at the new Hornet 2.0 launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, "We are thrilled to bring a new era of motorcycling to Bangladesh with the launch of our higher cc segment. This bike is not just about power; it’s about redefining the joy of riding. With advanced features and cutting-edge technology, we are giving riders the perfect blend of performance and excitement. This launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class innovation and elevating the riding experience in Bangladesh."
While introducing the features of the new Hornet 2.0, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, chief marketing officer of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited said, "Honda proudly introduces the highly anticipated Hornet 2.0 in Bangladesh, crafted for motorcycle enthusiasts who crave more power, performance, and thrill. With advanced MotoGP derived technology, such as assist & slipper clutch, golden USD front forks, a powerful 184.4cc PGM-FI HET engine, and dual petal disc brakes with ABS. Being a formidable combination of energy and sportiness.”
Rahman expressed his confidence that the Hornet 2.0 will redefine the riding experience in Bangladesh which will set a new benchmark for thrill riding and become the first choice among all riders. With its cutting-edge features and technology, the Hornet 2.0 offers a perfect blend of accelerated performance, superior comfort, and reliability providing efficient and exciting mobility solutions that improves the lives of our customers.