Honda launches new Hornet 2.0

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited recently launched new Hornet 2.0 in the country.

Introduced in 1996, the Hornet quickly gained a reputation for being a versatile, agile, and high-performance streetfighter that balanced everyday practicality with sports bike thrills, says a press release.

Speaking at the new Hornet 2.0 launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, "We are thrilled to bring a new era of motorcycling to Bangladesh with the launch of our higher cc segment. This bike is not just about power; it’s about redefining the joy of riding. With advanced features and cutting-edge technology, we are giving riders the perfect blend of performance and excitement. This launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class innovation and elevating the riding experience in Bangladesh."