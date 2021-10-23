Grameenphone brings in iPhone 13 series with 36 months EMI facility

On pre order from Grameenphone, customer will get up to 36 months 0 per cent EMI facility on specific bank’s credit card purchase. Also, customer will get free 14GB 4G internet (14days validity), GP gift items, GP star platinum plus status and GP star partners discount coupons on pre order of any model of iPhone 13 series.
Customer will also enjoy 20 per cent discount on device insurance subscription fee and Standard Chartered Bank credit card’s EMI cashback offer. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup from 22 October, with availability from 29 October.