Grameenphone Durga Puja shopping boost for GP star

Connecting to what matters the most and providing simplified solutions, Grameenphone is adding value to the lifestyle of the GP star customers, especially during one of the nation's biggest festivals – Durga Puja. Star customers can benefit from the campaign, both online and in-store, says a press release.
These initiatives are also part of Grameenphone's efforts to extend support to the partners to reach the perfect target base for their products and services.
Grameenphone always works to improve customer lives in the best possible way and bring innovative but simplified solutions. These initiatives will connect customers to all partners and allow them to benefit from various offers during a vital celebration, especially in a crisis period.
GP stars can enjoy exclusive discounts on apparel and footwear. MENZ KLUB offers a 20% discount on men and kids' clothing and accessories, and KZ International will give a 10% discount on apparel.
Additionally, the release said, various other partners will provide discounts on all products, including Aadi will offer an extra 10% discount, Vibrant (15%), Bowling Footwears (15%), Mirror Lifestyle (12%), Lotto (20%), Giordano (22%), and Orion Footwear (12%).
Grameenphone has also collaborated with other multiple brands in numerous industries to provide exceptional services and create more value in the GP star customers' lifestyle.