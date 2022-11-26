Seminar on healthcare in Thailand and free medical consultations in Dhaka

They highlighted the method of receiving treatment at Phyathai Hospital in Thailand. Meanwhile, patients who received treatment at different times in the hospital discussed various issues with the doctors. They also asked many questions to the doctors about the related matter. The experienced doctors provided answers to all queries of the patients. Several patients registered and participated in this seminar on 'The State of the Art Technologies of Phyathai Hospital'.

In his welcome speech, Syed Mojibul Huq said that the present government is giving enormous emphasis to the development of the medical system. The budget allocation in the medical sector is also increasing gradually. Along with our economic development, the standard of living is also increasing, he said. So, many people now travel abroad for medical treatment due to their financial capability. As part of that, many people travel to Thailand every year for medical treatment. We have had good relations with Thailand for a long time. We want to strengthen this relationship even more in the future for medical services purposes, said Huq.