Seminar on healthcare in Thailand and free medical consultations in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent

A seminar on Thailand's healthcare services was held in the capital on Saturday. Three renowned doctors from Bangkok’s Phyathai Hospital gave free medical consultations to the patients during the seminar. As chief guest Syed Mojibul Huq, additional secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and special guest Makawadee Sumitmor, Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh, were present at the event, said a press release.

Chaiyos Chaichankul, spine surgeon of the Phyathai 2 Orthopedic Institute, TanwimonTechasatian, medical oncologist at Phyathai 1 Oncology Center, and Assist Prof Dr BoonlawatHomvises, cardiothoracic surgeon at Phyathai 2 Heart Center, offered free medical consultation to patients along with discussions at the event.

They highlighted the method of receiving treatment at Phyathai Hospital in Thailand. Meanwhile, patients who received treatment at different times in the hospital discussed various issues with the doctors. They also asked many questions to the doctors about the related matter. The experienced doctors provided answers to all queries of the patients. Several patients registered and participated in this seminar on 'The State of the Art Technologies of Phyathai Hospital'.

In his welcome speech, Syed Mojibul Huq said that the present government is giving enormous emphasis to the development of the medical system. The budget allocation in the medical sector is also increasing gradually. Along with our economic development, the standard of living is also increasing, he said. So, many people now travel abroad for medical treatment due to their financial capability. As part of that, many people travel to Thailand every year for medical treatment. We have had good relations with Thailand for a long time. We want to strengthen this relationship even more in the future for medical services purposes, said Huq.

