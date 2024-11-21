Nippon Paint Bangladesh expands operations with new sales office, depot in Feni

Nippon Paint Bangladesh, a global leader in paints and coatings manufacturers, has further cemented its position in the Bangladeshi market with the inauguration of its tenth sales office and depot in Feni, reported a press release.

This strategic expansion underscores the company’s dedication to providing top-tier products and services to customers nationwide. Since its inception in 2014, Nippon Paint Bangladesh has experienced remarkable growth, driven by its dedicated team and strong partnerships.