Nippon Paint Bangladesh expands operations with new sales office, depot in Feni
Nippon Paint Bangladesh, a global leader in paints and coatings manufacturers, has further cemented its position in the Bangladeshi market with the inauguration of its tenth sales office and depot in Feni, reported a press release.
This strategic expansion underscores the company’s dedication to providing top-tier products and services to customers nationwide. Since its inception in 2014, Nippon Paint Bangladesh has experienced remarkable growth, driven by its dedicated team and strong partnerships.
The new facility, situated in West Bijoyshing area in Feni Sadar, is designed to boost Nippon Paint’s operational efficiency, ensuring swifter deliveries, superior customer service, and increased convenience for partners and clients in the Feni region.
The event was graced by key officials of the group including GM of NPBD Chen Lee Siong, DGM of NPBD Rajesh Sircar, head of plant operations Arun Mitra, regional head Manab Kumar Saha, marketing manager Robin Miah and Feni Depot manager Nazmus Sakib along with our key business partners and dealers.
The new depot in Feni will further strengthen Nippon Paint's distribution network, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of its products to customers across the region. This strategic move will not only enhance customer convenience but also contribute to the growth of the local economy.
As Nippon Paint Bangladesh continues to expand its footprint, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing innovative and sustainable paint solutions. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Nippon Paint is poised to further solidify its position as a leading paint brand in Bangladesh.