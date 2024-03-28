New variant of OPPO A38 launched on 10th anniversary
On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the smartphone brand OPPO, the company launched the OPPO A38 (6GB) variant in Bangladesh. The price of the newly launched device is the same as the current A38 (4GB) variant.
The launch of the device will allow users to enjoy enhanced capabilities without any extra expense.
Boasting revolutionary features such as the lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging, a stunning 90Hz Sunlight Display, an advanced 50MP AI Camera, and the mesmerizing Dynamic OPPO Glow Design, the price of the OPPO A38 (6GB) variant has been set at BDT 15,990to let more people experience the beauty of technology as the same price of A38 (4GB).
Besides, OPPO has also announced the continued partnership with renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan as the brand ambassador for OPPO Bangladesh. Shakib's remarkable achievements both on and off the field resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are honored to have him represent OPPO as we embark on this milestone journey.
In addition to our anniversary celebrations, OPPO Bangladesh is thrilled to announce the launch of our special Eid campaign, offering customers a chance to win exciting crore taka prizes and exclusive rewards.
From March 24 to 11 April 2024, consumers stand a chance to win an exclusive gift box, buy one get one offer, a dream trip worth one million taka, an exclusive back pack, an internet data bundle, and Chorkior hoichoi subscription offers.
Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor Damon Yangexpressed his gratitude to customers, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support over the past decade.
He said, "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we reflect on our journey with immense pride and gratitude. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional experiences with Shakib Al Hasan to our customers. With the launch of the OPPO A38 and our exciting Eid campaign, we look forward to continuing this journey of success and growth."