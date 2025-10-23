Climate change and security: Potential instabilities in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised a workshop under the European Union-funded project “Climate Change & Security: Potential Instabilities in Bangladesh”. The workshop, “Water Insecurity and Climate-Induced Displacement in Bangladesh: Security Challenges and Policy Responses,” was held on 21 October 2025 at Hotel Renaissance, Dhaka.

The event brought together distinguished policymakers, members of the security sector, researchers, academicians and young professionals to deliberate on one of the most pressing non-traditional security challenges confronting Bangladesh today, reports a press release.