H&M fined 35m euros for worker 'surveillance' in Germany

German data protection authorities said Wednesday they fined Swedish clothing chain H&M more than 35 million euros over illegal "surveillance" of its employees.

The amount is the highest fine for such breaches in Germany since its latest data-protection legislation came into force, in a country known for jealously guarding the right to privacy.

Company bosses at the group's service centre in Nuremberg were found to have delved too deeply into the private lives of their employees, acquiring information "ranging from rather harmless details to family problems and religious beliefs".