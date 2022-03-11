How BRAC Bank strengthens its remittance network

Shamsul Arefin from Kishoreganj, working for a construction business in Penang, Malaysia, wanted to send some money home for his sister’s wedding. Shamsul says: “I dispatched the amount in time, but unfortunately, my family received the money after the wedding was over.”

Thousands of Bangladesh’s migrant workers like Shamsul, often called remittance warriors, have had similar experiences when sending money to Bangladesh was an arduous task. Sometimes, it took more than a month. Usually, the money had reached the beneficiaries when the need was over.

Bangladeshis travel to far-away lands in search of work and income. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi youths are employed as migrant workers worldwide. It is they who send their hard-earned money to their families as remittance and keep the country’s economy up and running.