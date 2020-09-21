How to double your money in the bank

Earlier, money deposited in the bank would double in five or six years. It is no longer like that. After fixing the interest rate on loans at 9 per cent and interest rate on deposits at 6 per cent, it now takes double the time to double the money.

It takes 7 to 12 years depending on the bank. This is about fixed deposits. There is also opportunity to double the money by making deposits every month. In that case it may take longer.

The rest depends on the customer. He has to select a bank, taking several factors into consideration. First, one should consider the standard of the bank and default loan records. The client can look into who are on the board of directors and in the management.